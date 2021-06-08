UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Vows To Continue Holding Meetings With French Citizens After Slapping Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

Macron Vows to Continue Holding Meetings With French Citizens After Slapping Incident

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he will continue holding meetings with citizens of France despite the slapping incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Macron was slapped in the face during his visit to the Drome department in southeastern France, with two people being detained after the incident.

"No, none. Also, I continued to greet the people who were with this person and took photographs with them. I have continued and will continue. Nothing will stop me," Macron said, as quoted by the Dauphine news agency when asked if he has some fears after the incident.

Related Topics

France Visit

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

1 hour ago

DCC reviews ongoing development projects' progress ..

9 minutes ago

PM's intervention brings direct benefit of around ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses ex-SSP bail plea in Sh ..

9 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested; stake-money recovered

9 minutes ago

Speaker NA, Governor Punjab urge opposition to pra ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.