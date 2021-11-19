UrduPoint.com

Macron Vows To Continue Pressure On Lukashenko To End Migration Flows' Use - Elysee Palace

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:40 AM

Macron Vows to Continue Pressure on Lukashenko to End Migration Flows' Use - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should be continued to stop the use of migration flows on the Polish-Belarusian border, the Elysee Palace said.

The remarks were made during Macron's Thursday phone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"The President of the Republic (Macron) has reaffirmed the need for Europe to exert pressure on Alexander Lukashenko to stop this instrumentalization that threatens many people ... He calls on Europe to continue the work with the countries of origin (of migrants) and transit, as well as with airlines to stop these flows and allow accepting back those who have no asylum rights," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron also reaffirmed the need to provide migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border with humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Border

Recent Stories

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply a ..

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply agreement at Dubai Air Show

56 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

3 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

3 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

3 hours ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.