Macron Vows to Continue Pressure on Lukashenko to End Migration Flows' Use - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should be continued to stop the use of migration flows on the Polish-Belarusian border, the Elysee Palace said.

The remarks were made during Macron's Thursday phone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"The President of the Republic (Macron) has reaffirmed the need for Europe to exert pressure on Alexander Lukashenko to stop this instrumentalization that threatens many people ... He calls on Europe to continue the work with the countries of origin (of migrants) and transit, as well as with airlines to stop these flows and allow accepting back those who have no asylum rights," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron also reaffirmed the need to provide migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border with humanitarian assistance.