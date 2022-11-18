Macron Vows to Keep in Contact With Putin, Stakeholders to End Ukraine Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he is determined to keep communication channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other concerned parties open to end the conflict in Ukraine, and hopes that peace negotiations will resume.

The French president expects that there will be substantial negotiations on the situation in Ukraine after the G20 summit in Indonesia, Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

"The Ukrainians will ” this is my hope ” come back to the table with the Russians, and the international community will be around this table, and P5 members and the Europeans will be part of it," Macron said, as quoted by Nikkei Asia.