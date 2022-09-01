UrduPoint.com

Macron Vows To Make French Army Strongest In Europe

September 01, 2022

Macron Vows to Make French Army Strongest in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Thursday to make the national army the most powerful in Europe

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Thursday to make the national army the most powerful in Europe.

"A strong army is a key point of our strategy," Macron said on Thursday, speaking at the opening of French ambassadors' conference.

"We have an armament program for 2019-2024, which will allow us to restore our capabilities, as well as adapt to the current situation in the world, which will make the French army the strongest in Europe," Macron added.

Earlier in the day, Macron called on the French Defense Ministry to revise the law on military programming for 2019-2025 time frame amid the Ukrainian crisis noting that France had "entered the military economy."

On February 24, Russia started a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and started enhancing their military capabilities.

