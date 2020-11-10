Macron Vows to Reform Schengen Area to Ensure Security

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the Schengen area should be reformed so that it becomes a secure place

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron believes the Schengen area should be reformed so that it becomes a secure place.

On Tuesday, Macron received Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Elysee Palace.

Then, Macron and Kurz, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took part in a video conference on the European response to the terrorist threat.

"We must reform Schengen so that it becomes a security space," the French leader said at a press conference following the video conference.

Among other measures, Macron stressed the need to strengthen control of the external borders of the European Union.

The French President also called for the creation of a European Interior Security Council.