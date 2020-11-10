UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Vows To Reform Schengen Area To Ensure Security

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:43 PM

Macron Vows to Reform Schengen Area to Ensure Security

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the Schengen area should be reformed so that it becomes a secure place

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron believes the Schengen area should be reformed so that it becomes a secure place.

On Tuesday, Macron received Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Elysee Palace.

Then, Macron and Kurz, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took part in a video conference on the European response to the terrorist threat.

"We must reform Schengen so that it becomes a security space," the French leader said at a press conference following the video conference.

Among other measures, Macron stressed the need to strengthen control of the external borders of the European Union.

The French President also called for the creation of a European Interior Security Council.

Related Topics

Terrorist German European Union Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

15 shops, two plazas sealed over violations of SOP ..

58 seconds ago

Wall Street pauses after vaccine euphoria, Dow up ..

2 minutes ago

EU states, MEPs agree bloc's long-term budget

2 minutes ago

Mauritania football chief announces bid for CAF pr ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to recover looted money, punish Model Town ki ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1000 shops sealed in crackdown on Corona SOPs ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.