Macron Vows 'unprecedented Operation' Against Drugs In Marseille
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday pledged an "unprecedented operation" against drug trafficking in Marseille during a surprise visit to the southern port city beset by gangland killings.
"In Marseille and other cities in France, we have launched an unprecedented operation to put a stop to drug trafficking and ensure republican order," Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after arriving in the city.
The operation, according to press reports, will require the mobilisation of thousands of police deployed weekly to end a crisis that has eroded security in Marseille and damaged its reputation.
Macron began his visit with a walkabout in the northern district of La Castellane, telling residents in what has been one of the worst hit areas that the operation will "last several weeks".
"The goal is to try to destroy the networks and the traffickers and to make those people who make your life impossible go away," he said.
According to the Le Figaro daily, 4,000 police officers will be mobilised every week in Marseille and the surrounding areas.
Some 170 "targets" have been identified.
The turf war for control of lucrative deal-making points in Marseille hit new highs in 2023, with 49 people killed -- mostly in drug-related murders -- and 123 people injured.
Four of those killed had no link to drug wars and were caught by accident in crossfire.
The campaign by the French authorities comes after the alleged leader of a major drug gang from Marseille was arrested in Morocco last week.
Felix Bingui, 33, was detained in the port city of Casablanca.
Bingui is believed to be the leader of Yoda, one of Marseille's main drug gangs, that has been engaged in a turf war with another major clan known as DZ Mafia.
Tackling the issue is all the more important for the French authorities as Marseille has a role to play in this summer's Olympics in the capital Paris.
Marseille is due to provide a spectacular backdrop as it hosts the Olympic sailing events and its legendary Velodrome stadium will also host some matches in the Olympic football tournament.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From World
-
Floundering Granada hire Sandoval in bid to escape relegation30 seconds ago
-
US linguist couple map fantasy languages for the screen36 seconds ago
-
Two police among 6 killed as truck rams into Spanish checkpoint20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Center for Pakistan Studies at Peking University, Beijing30 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian qualifying tables for 2026 World Cup30 minutes ago
-
Israel may be using starvation as 'weapon of war': UN31 minutes ago
-
China stands ready to develop five corridors to build upgraded CPEC: Lin Jian41 minutes ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail1 hour ago
-
AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series3 hours ago
-
11 students from top Kenyan university killed in bus crash3 hours ago
-
China says US has 'no right' to interfere in South China Sea3 hours ago