Macron wants face masks mandatory indoors as virus picks up

Paris, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he supported making face masks mandatory in public indoor spaces to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledging that infections were again on the rise.

His comments -- in a television interview marking Bastille Day -- came after he oversaw the traditional military ceremony that was drastically downsized by the pandemic, and which put health workers centre-stage rather than soldiers.

"I would like to make masks mandatory in all enclosed public spaces," Macron said in the interview, a Bastille Day tradition he had shunned sincetaking office three years ago.

"We have indications that (the outbreak) is accelerating a bit."