Macron Wants to Avoid Confrontation in Ukraine, Use Diplomacy - French Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is still determined to try to avoid confrontation in Ukraine and follow the path of diplomacy, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday.

"He (Macron) is sure that it was necessary and still is necessary to try to the very end to avoid confrontation and leave room for diplomacy... Because there is nothing worse than a military confrontation," Le Drian said at a joint press conference following talks with his German colleague Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

France continues to adhere to the principles of toughness, dialogue, solidarity and unity in the EU in relations with Russia, he added.

On Monday, following the recognition of the breakaway republics in Donbas by Moscow, the Elysee Palace announced that Macron proposed a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, with both leaders accepting the idea in theory. Macron also met and held several phone talks with Putin on the Ukrainian issue.