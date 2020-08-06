UrduPoint.com
Macron Wants To Coordinate Relief For Blast-hit Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:33 PM

Macron wants to coordinate relief for blast-hit Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he wanted to coordinate international assistance to Lebanon, where he arrived two days after a deadly blast ravaged entire neighbourhoods of Beirut

"I want to organise European cooperation and, more broadly, international cooperation," he said upon arrival in Beirut, where he will stay just a few hours to survey the site of the explosion and meet the country's top officials.

"I want to organise European cooperation and, more broadly, international cooperation," he said upon arrival in Beirut, where he will stay just a few hours to survey the site of the explosion and meet the country's top officials.

