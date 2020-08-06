Macron wants to coordinate relief for blast-hit Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he wanted to coordinate international assistance to Lebanon, where he arrived two days after a deadly blast ravaged entire neighbourhoods of Beirut

"I want to organise European cooperation and, more broadly, international cooperation," he said upon arrival in Beirut, where he will stay just a few hours to survey the site of the explosion and meet the country's top officials.