Macron Wants to Invite Belarusian Opposition to G7 Summit - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron wants to invite Belarusian opposition activists to the G7 summit in the United Kingdom in June, media said on Tuesday.

France Televisions, a public broadcaster, cited a source close to the president as saying that Macron was in favor of having the opposition attend G7 "if the Brits, who are organizing the summit, want it.

This comes two days after a Ryanair passenger plane en route from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk over a bomb scare, which later turned out to have been false. Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that directed post-election protests in Belarus, was arrested after disembarking.