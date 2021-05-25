UrduPoint.com
Macron Wants To Invite Belarusian Opposition To G7 Summit - Reports

Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:08 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to invite Belarusian opposition activists to the G7 summit in the United Kingdom in June, media said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron wants to invite Belarusian opposition activists to the G7 summit in the United Kingdom in June, media said on Tuesday.

France Televisions, a public broadcaster, cited a source close to the president as saying that Macron was in favor of having the opposition attend G7 "if the Brits, who are organizing the summit, want it.

"

This comes two days after a Ryanair passenger plane en route from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk over a bomb scare, which later turned out to have been false. Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that directed post-election protests in Belarus, was arrested after disembarking.

