Macron Wants UK To Remain Close Partner, Not Competitor After Brexit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he wished for the United Kingdom to remain the European Union's close ally and friend, rather than a competitor after leaving the bloc

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he wished for the United Kingdom to remain the European Union's close ally and friend, rather than a competitor after leaving the bloc.

"I hope the UK remains a friendly country and ally and a very close partner.

The condition for that is that we manage to define the rules of a loyal relationship," Macron told journalists at a press conference following a European Council summit in Brussels.

The president added that Europe did not need London as an "unfair competitor."

The UK is likely to leave the European bloc with a deal, now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative Tories won a comfortable majority in Thursday's general election, winning seats even in the opposition Labour Party's traditional heartland with his promise to "get Brexit done" by January 31.

