Macron Warns Europe of Consequences Next Winter If It Imposes Embargo on Russian Gas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Europe will face consequences next winter if decides to impose an embargo on gas supplies from Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Europe will face consequences next winter if decides to impose an embargo on gas supplies from Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We will not see the consequences of this (sanctions against Russian energy resources) in the spring and summer of 2022 (as gas storages have been replenished), but next winter, we will feel them if there is no more Russian gas," Macron said in an interview with the Ouest-France daily.

