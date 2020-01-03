UrduPoint.com
Macron Warns Foreign Meddling Risks Escalating Libyan War

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:57 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that a rise in foreign military presence in Libya risked escalating the war between the rival administrations, his office said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that a rise in foreign military presence in Libya risked escalating the war between the rival administrations, his office said Friday.

Macron spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a Berlin Conference on Libya, slated for this month.

"The president stressed the risk of an escalation linked to a rise in foreign military interference and the need to work toward an international consensus at the Berlin Conference," the statement read.

Macron condemned the military deal that the UN-backed Libyan government of national accord in Tripoli had signed with Turkey and underscored the importance of a political process to end the crisis.

The Turkish parliament voted on Thursday to send military reinforcements to Libyan allies, who have been under siege since April last year by the eastern-based army of Khalifa Haftar.

More Stories From World

