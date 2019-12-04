UrduPoint.com
Macron Welcomes Possible Involvement Of China In Talks On New Arms Control Treaty

Macron Welcomes Possible Involvement of China in Talks on New Arms Control Treaty

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Engagement of Beijing in negotiations on a new arms control deal to replace the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty is important, but it should not become a precondition for dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"On this issue [arms control], we need to develop a very clear European position. For my part, I would like Europe to be a party to a new treaty. And then we could have discussions within NATO, and then on that basis we could have talks with Russia and China. Engaging China in this discussion is the US' desire. I think, it is relevant. But this should not be a precondition for negotiations with Russia, which primarily concern Europe," Macron said at a press conference in London.

According to the French president, a new treaty should provide the same guarantees as the INF Treaty and at the same time take into account the development of modern weapons and interests of all parties.

The INF Treaty was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Moscow and Washington had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO members, to introduce a moratorium on deploying missiles banned by the INF Treaty to Europe and other regions. Later, NATO confirmed that it had received the letter but did not consider the proposal credible.

