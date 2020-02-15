French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that he was "very pleased" with the idea proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent members

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that he was "very pleased" with the idea proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent members.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Putin proposed to organize a meeting between the UN Security Council permanent members � Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.