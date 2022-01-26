Macron Welcomes Russia-US Dialogue Despite Absence of Tangible Results

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday welcomed the diplomatic engagement between Russia and the United States despite the absence of immediate results.

"Is it good in our opinion? Yes. It is very good that Russia and the US hold discussions.

Has this communication delivered evident results so far? I have not seen it yet, as negotiating with Russia has always been difficult," Macron said in a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron highlighted that it is necessary to continue engaging Russia in a dialogue.

Western countries have been accusing Moscow of military build-up on the Russia-Ukraine border as means of preparing for "invasion." Russia has repeatedly denied these accusations saying that it has the right to move troops within its national territory.