Macron Welcomes Russian-US Strategic Stability Contacts Resumption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) France welcomes the resumption of the Russian-US contacts on strategic stability and the decision to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction deal by five years, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"I, of course, welcome that the US and Russia have resumed contacts on this issue and have extended by five years the New START Treaty.

But in a world that is rearming full speed ... we need a new appropriate framework. Europeans must take their full part in this matter as we are the most exposed," French President Macron said in a statement delivered alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We need to rebuild strategic stability in Europe in face of the disintegrating security architecture put in place post-Cold War, in particular, in terms of arms control," Macron said.