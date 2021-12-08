UrduPoint.com

Macron Welcomes Scholz As New German Chancellor, First Meeting Set For Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

Macron Welcomes Scholz as New German Chancellor, First Meeting Set For Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding he expects to meet each other later this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding he expects to meet each other later this week.

"Dear @Olafscholz, we will write the sequel together.

For the French, for the Germans, for the Europeans. See you Friday," Macron tweeted.

Shortly before the tweet, Germany's Bundestag elected Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party, to succeed Angela Merkel as new chancellor with 395 out of 735 votes.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

48 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

56 minutes ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

60 minutes ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.