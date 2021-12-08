Macron Welcomes Scholz as New German Chancellor, First Meeting Set For Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding he expects to meet each other later this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding he expects to meet each other later this week.

"Dear @Olafscholz, we will write the sequel together.

For the French, for the Germans, for the Europeans. See you Friday," Macron tweeted.

Shortly before the tweet, Germany's Bundestag elected Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party, to succeed Angela Merkel as new chancellor with 395 out of 735 votes.