Macron will travel to Lebanon Thursday after Beirut blasts: French presidency

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut Thursday to "meet all political actors" following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital, the French presidency said.

Macron will meet his counterpart Michel Aoun, whom he called late Tuesday, as well as Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Elysee announced as France prepared to send three planes with search and rescue personnel and medical equipment to the ravaged city.