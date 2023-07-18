Open Menu

Macron Will Visit Papua New Guinea On July 28 - PNG Prime Minister's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a one-day visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) on July 28 to hold meetings with the country's Prime Minister James Marape and sign agreements on different economic sectors, the prime minister's office has said.

"Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. James Marape, announced today that the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, will undertake a one-day visit to Papua New Guinea on Friday, July 28, 2023. President Macron is scheduled to arrive in Port Moresby at 11am on Friday, July 28, 2023, and depart at 5pm on the same day," Marape's office said in a statement on Monday.

The visit's agenda includes meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, a bilateral meeting with Marape and the signing of different agreements, the statement read.

Marape said that Macron's visit would solidify the developing bilateral cooperation amid "changing regional dynamics" and praised the two countries' partnership in forest conservation, French energy company TotalEnergies' investments in PNG and mobilizing resources to support small Pacific Island countries and communities, according to the statement.

"In the midst of the evolving geopolitical landscape in the region, Papua New Guinea serves as 'neutral ground,' and I will urge France to consider PNG's strategic position amidst the changing regional dynamics. The visit of President Macron to PNG will further solidify the growing cooperation and shared goals between our two nations," Marape was quoted as saying by his office.

The French leader will reportedly visit Vanuatu and New Caledonia as well.

