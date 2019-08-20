Macron Writes Facebook Post In Russian After Talks With Putin In Southern France
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:28 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday published a post in Russian on his official Facebook page following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
On Monday, Macron welcomed Putin at the Fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France. The Kremlin said the 3.
5-hour talks were intense and constructive.
"Russia is a deeply European country. We believe in Europe, stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok," Macron wrote.
The French president praised the progress made on "many political or economic issues," adding that the sides would work together on developing "the architecture of safety and trust" between Russia and the European Union.