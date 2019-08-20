UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Writes Facebook Post In Russian After Talks With Putin In Southern France

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:28 PM

Macron Writes Facebook Post in Russian After Talks With Putin in Southern France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday published a post in Russian on his official Facebook page following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday published a post in Russian on his official Facebook page following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Macron welcomed Putin at the Fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France. The Kremlin said the 3.

5-hour talks were intense and constructive.

"Russia is a deeply European country. We believe in Europe, stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok," Macron wrote.

The French president praised the progress made on "many political or economic issues," adding that the sides would work together on developing "the architecture of safety and trust" between Russia and the European Union.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Facebook France European Union Lisbon Progress Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Post From

Recent Stories

Emirati women to scale peak of empowerment during ..

11 seconds ago

Italian Prosecutor Calls Situation Aboard Stranded ..

2 minutes ago

KPT to retrieve encroached lands: Syed Ali Haider ..

2 minutes ago

Hostages Released After Police Neutralized Bus Hij ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Dependent on EU in Deciding to Move Diplomati ..

2 minutes ago

Respected independent experts to finalise cricket ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.