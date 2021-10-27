UrduPoint.com

Macron, Xi Discuss Afghanistan, Iran Nuclear Limits - French Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Macron, Xi Discuss Afghanistan, Iran Nuclear Limits - French Presidency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held a phone conversation on Tuesday on issues ranging from Afghanistan and Iran to access to the Chinese market, the French presidency said.

"The two heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

The president of the (French) Republic insisted that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) had to combat terrorism and respect women's rights, in particular. The president underscored the need for Iran to put an end to activities that violate the JCPOA (nuclear deal)," a statement read.

The president of France, which will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022, urged China to recalibrate the EU-Chinese economic ties in the spirit of reciprocity and guarantee European companies greater access to its market.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Women Market From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

2 hours ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

3 hours ago
 Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in majo ..

Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in major cabinet reshuffle

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on el ..

Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on election victory

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.