Macron, Xi Discuss Afghanistan, Iran Nuclear Limits - French Presidency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held a phone conversation on Tuesday on issues ranging from Afghanistan and Iran to access to the Chinese market, the French presidency said.

"The two heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

The president of the (French) Republic insisted that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) had to combat terrorism and respect women's rights, in particular. The president underscored the need for Iran to put an end to activities that violate the JCPOA (nuclear deal)," a statement read.

The president of France, which will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022, urged China to recalibrate the EU-Chinese economic ties in the spirit of reciprocity and guarantee European companies greater access to its market.