Macron, Xi Discuss Necessity to Make Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis - Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, exchanged views during a phone conversation concerning the need to continue efforts to reduce tensions around Ukraine and resolve the crisis through dialogue on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, exchanged views during a phone conversation concerning the need to continue efforts to reduce tensions around Ukraine and resolve the crisis through dialogue on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said.

"As for the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, they (Macron and Xi) discussed the need to continue efforts to reduce tensions and resolve the crisis through dialogue," the Elysee Palace said.

The French president recalled the importance of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the communique went on. The Chinese president welcomed the actions of France and Germany within the Normandy format and reiterated his full support for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.