UrduPoint.com

Macron, Xi Discuss Necessity To Make Efforts To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis - Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Macron, Xi Discuss Necessity to Make Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis - Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, exchanged views during a phone conversation concerning the need to continue efforts to reduce tensions around Ukraine and resolve the crisis through dialogue on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, exchanged views during a phone conversation concerning the need to continue efforts to reduce tensions around Ukraine and resolve the crisis through dialogue on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said.

"As for the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, they (Macron and Xi) discussed the need to continue efforts to reduce tensions and resolve the crisis through dialogue," the Elysee Palace said.

The French president recalled the importance of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the communique went on. The Chinese president welcomed the actions of France and Germany within the Normandy format and reiterated his full support for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Ukraine China France Germany Minsk Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls ..

LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls industry

2 minutes ago
 Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

2 minutes ago
 13 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, ..

13 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

2 minutes ago
 KP Livestock Dept finalizes 5-year livestock uplif ..

KP Livestock Dept finalizes 5-year livestock uplift programme

2 minutes ago
 IG prisons visits Central Jail Peshawar

IG prisons visits Central Jail Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 WASA to complete Jhang Road sewer line with Rs 110 ..

WASA to complete Jhang Road sewer line with Rs 110 mln

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>