Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Ukraine and the risks of a global food crisis caused by the conflict in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the Elysee Palace said.

"The President of the Republic has once again touched upon the dramatic situation that Ukrainian civilians are facing as a result of Russian aggression. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and agreed on the urgency of reaching a ceasefire," the statement read.

According to the statement, the leaders pledged to support all efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

"They (Macron and Xi) also discussed the risk of a food crisis and the response proposed by France in the form of the FARM (Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission) initiative," the Elysee said.

According to the statement, the Chinese president also congratulated Macron on his reelection as head of state.

On March 24, Macron announced the launch of the FARM initiative to prevent the catastrophic effects on the global food security in the aftermath of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

Global food prices soared to record highs in March, with the International Monetary Fund issuing a warning in April that the prices will likely rise further as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Belarus as well as climate issues.