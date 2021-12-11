UrduPoint.com

Macron, Zelenskyy Agree To Resume Normandy Format Talks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a phone conversation on Friday agreed on the need to resume negotiations in the "Normandy format," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The two presidents agreed on the need to resume negotiations in the so-called 'Normandy format' mediated by France and Germany. From this point of view, the President of the Republic will discuss with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the initiatives that need to be taken to ease tensions and open the prospect of a long-term settlement of the conflict in Donbas," the statement says.

