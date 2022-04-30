UrduPoint.com

Macron, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:24 PM

A telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun, BFM reported on Saturday, citing the Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun, BFM reported on Saturday, citing the Elysee Palace.

The details of the conversation are yet unknown, the broadcaster noted.

