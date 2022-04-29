UrduPoint.com

Macron, Zelenskyy To Hold Phone Conversation On Saturday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 11:59 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volozymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace

The exact time of the phone conversation is yet to be determined, according to the report.

Earlier this week, French media reported that Macron would call Zelenskyy on Friday evening.

Last week, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published an interview with Macron, in which he said that it is mentally and psychologically taxing to speak with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but at the same time the role of a negotiator is natural for European countries, especially when it comes to building peace in Europe itself.

