UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron's Aide, Iranian Security Chief Discuss JCPOA, US Sanctions - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:42 PM

Macron's Aide, Iranian Security Chief Discuss JCPOA, US Sanctions - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic aide, Emmanuel Bonne, discussed on Wednesday the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and counteraction to the United States' sanctions against Tehran with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, Iranian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic aide, Emmanuel Bonne, discussed on Wednesday the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and counteraction to the United States' sanctions against Tehran with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, Iranian media reported.

On Tuesday, Bonne departed for Tehran for two-day talks with the Iranian leadership after the Islamic republic scaled up its uranium enrichment activities.

According to the IRIB tv channel, the meeting mostly focused on the implementation of Europe's commitments under the JCPOA and the mechanism for countering US sanctions.

Bonne refuted rumors that he was in Tehran to serve as a mediator between the United States and Iran, stressing that he had no message for the Iranian leadership, the Fars news agency reported.

Shamkhani, in turn, said that the United States had taken Europe's independence hostage, which was why the European Union should protect itself from Washington's unilateral policy, the Fars news agency added.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran started fulfilling its promise. Last week, Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed the 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit set by the deal. On Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA, and that Tehran would go on gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Russia Europe China Washington Nuclear France European Union Oil Germany Tehran Independence United Kingdom United States May Sunday 2018 Media TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Iran to Provide Medic ..

2 minutes ago

USAID distributes computer tablets among Sindh Uni ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-dengue surveillance underway

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian Broadcasting Watchdog Bans Access to Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Administration Has Firm Intentions to Conduc ..

11 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from Margalla Town

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.