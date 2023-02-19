UrduPoint.com

Macron's Approval Rate Drops To Record 3-Year Low Of 32% Amid Pension Reform - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The share of French people supporting the job performance of President Emmanuel Macron has dropped to a record low pre-pandemic level of 32% over the past three years against the backdrop of the upcoming controversial pension reform, a poll by the IFOP research company showed on Sunday.

Macron has been losing the support of all population categories, except for highly qualified personnel, and all political parties, including the Renaissance ruling party, the poll said.

The president's support among the Renaissance party decreased by four percentage points from February 2020, and among the Republican party's members by 12 percentage points, the survey showed.

It added that Macron was the least popular among the working people as 78% of those surveyed said they were dissatisfied with his presidential performance.

The poll was conducted online from February 9-16 among 1,952 people aged 18 years and older, representing different social and professional population categories.

The margin of error stood at 1%-2.3%.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of people were taking part in the fifth nationwide protest in Paris against the pension reform. As many as 200 demonstrations were expected to take place across France on the same day, including in major cities, such as Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Nantes.

The first general strike against the pension reform plan took place on January 19 and gathered over a million people nationwide, with 80,000 in Paris.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

