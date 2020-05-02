MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) A total of 43 percent of French citizens positively assessed the actions of French President Emmanuel Macron in April, which represents a fall by eight points compared to last month, a Harris Interactive poll for LCI broadcaster showed on Friday.

According to the survey, the decline in the president's popularity is particularly noticeable among people over 65.

The main reasons of the decline in Macron's popularity are measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty regarding the proposed strategy of lifting the quarantine, the survey explained.

Moreover, the approval rating of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also decreased by two points to 46 percent. However, the figures for February and March showed an increase in the prime minister's popularity by ten points.

The survey was conducted from April 24-30 among 947 French adults.