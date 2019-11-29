UrduPoint.com
Macron's 'Brain Death' Comment Unfair To NATO, French People - Turkish Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Macron's 'Brain Death' Comment Unfair to NATO, French People - Turkish Official

NATO is not to blame for France's poor policy choices and increasing irrelevance within the organization, Turkey's communications director said on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron stood by his assertion that the military alliance was suffering from "brain death."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) NATO is not to blame for France's poor policy choices and increasing irrelevance within the organization, Turkey's communications director said on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron stood by his assertion that the military alliance was suffering from "brain death."

Macron made the remark in early November and defended it on Thursday, calling his assessment a "wake-up call" for the alliance. His comments were rebuked by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"NATO can be more relevant and effective if we work together. To blame the organization for one's own foreign policy challenges, poor policy choices, increasing strategic irrelevance, and domestic consideration is unfair to NATO. It is unfair to the French people as well," Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

Altun called for NATO states to pay greater attention to each others' national security issues.

"In every leaders' summit, we put forward our recommendations and call on our fellow members to understand the national security concerns of Turkey," Ankara's communications director wrote in another tweet.

He further reiterated his country's commitment to the joint military alliance, after Macron said on Thursday that Turkey could not count on NATO's solidarity after Ankara conducted military operations against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria in October.

"As a staunch member continuing to perform our duties for the alliance, we will seek to improve the effectiveness and relevance of NATO," Altun tweeted.

In response to Macron's criticisms, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told parliament on Thursday that the French president's objections to Operation Peace Spring were akin to supporting terrorism.

