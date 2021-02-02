French President Emmanuel Macron's request that Germany abandon the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas project is a component of upcoming reelection campaign, Thierry Mariani, a former French minister of transport and currently a member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron's request that Germany abandon the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas project is a component of upcoming reelection campaign, Thierry Mariani, a former French minister of transport and currently a member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Macron called on Berlin to abandon Nord Stream 2 to punish Russia for the persecution of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"The fact that President Macron allows himself to ask Germany to abandon the Nord Stream 2 project, which is almost completed, is unfortunately symptomatic of the attitude of President Macron, the champion of 'at the same time' [approach], which allows him to advocate everything and its opposite," Mariani said.

Macron's move is targeted at several different countries to win their goodwill before France takes over the European Union presidency next year and right on time for the 2022 French presidential election, the lawmaker opined.

"In other words, he is already preparing the campaign for his re-election," Mariani said.

For example, the move will likely be appreciated by EU members traditionally opposed to the expansion of Russian influence in Europe, such as Poland and the Baltic states, which also happen to be the areas where Macron's political popularity is low, the lawmaker argued.

"I also suspect President Macron of secretly celebrating this potential German economic failure. Since he has no reason to congratulate himself on his mediocre economic policy results in France, it is easier to play a dirty little trick on his most serious European partner," Mariani said.

Macron also pursues securing the allegiance of US President Joe Biden, whose country consistently opposed Nord Stream 2 amid plans to export own shale gas to Europe, it was argued by the French lawmaker.

Earlier in January, the United States sanctioned the Russian ship that was laying the pipes for Nord Stream 2 and threatened sanctions to European companies working for the gas project.

The 745-mile pipeline will carry gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea bed. With the annual capacity up to 2 trillion cubic feet, the pipeline can potentially be linked to the European network and supply gas to other EU member states.