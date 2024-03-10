Macron's Camp Blasts Far Right At EU Election Campaign Launch
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday sought to cast the country's far-right forces as bedfellows of the Kremlin as the centrist alliance launched its campaign for European Parliament elections.
Speaking in the northern city of Lille, 34-year-old Prime Minister Gabriel Attal lambasted the far-right National Rally (RN), which leads Macron's alliance by a wide margin ahead of the June elections, and accused them of betraying the interests of France and Europe.
"They have always said 'no' to Europe," France's youngest prime minister said.
"The only difference now is that they are hiding it a little and the 'no' has turned into a 'nyet'," Attal said, accusing Marine Le Pen's party of flirting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Edouard Philippe, Macron's former prime minister and leader of the Horizons party, warned about the risks of appeasement, citing British statesman Winston Churchill to castigate those who are feeding "a crocodile" hoping it will eat them "last".
Macron, who plans to join the campaign at a later stage, has asked his ministers to fight the RN "every step of the way" as he tries to curb the rapid rise of the far right.
In France's polarised political landscape, Russia's war against Ukraine has emerged as a major hot-button topic.
Macron has been seeking to hammer home the importance of greater support for Ukraine and last week caused an uproar by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to the ex-Soviet country.
In an apparent response to Macron, Putin has warned of a "real" risk of nuclear war.
The European elections are seen as a key milestone ahead of France's next presidential election in 2027, when Le Pen is expected to mount a fourth bid for the top job and Macron cannot stand again due to term limits.
- 'Act or suffer' -
Macron has picked Valerie Hayer, the 37-year-old head of the Renew group in the European Parliament, to lead his camp in the polls.
A daughter of French farmers, Hayer is relatively unknown to the public.
Speaking in Lille, she also attacked the RN and said her camp's responsibility was to thwart "this worst-case scenario".
"In this campaign we will be the only ones to defend Europe," she said.
"In three months, we will face a choice: act or suffer, strengthen our Europe or give up in the face of those who want to tear it down," Hayer added.
The head of the National Rally's list for the European elections is 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, a rising star of far-right French politics.
Last weekend Bardella hammered on the far right's central theme of immigration when the party launched its election campaign in the southern port of Marseille.
Members of the opposition have accused the president of using the conflict to boost his coalition's standing ahead of the European elections.
Earlier this week, Bardella described Macron's stance on Ukraine as "no limits and no red lines".
He said he had pleaded with the French leader "not to go to war with Russia".
Some in Macron's camp have questioned the focus on Ukraine and the far right.
A lawmaker with the centrist MoDem party, which is part of Macron's coalition, said that targeting the far-right forces could backfire by further raising their profile.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results53 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table53 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Quesada hails Italy's 'nutters' after historic Scotland win1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Kane equals 60-year-old record as eight-goal Bayern keep hopes alive1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 hour ago
-
Garnacho gives Man Utd cause for optimism in Everton win2 hours ago
-
Italy stun Scotland to end 11-year Six Nations home drought2 hours ago
-
Rain washes out Afghanistan v Ireland second one-dayer2 hours ago