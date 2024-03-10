Open Menu

Macron's Camp Blasts Far Right At EU Election Campaign Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Macron's camp blasts far right at EU election campaign launch

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday sought to cast the country's far-right forces as bedfellows of the Kremlin as they launched their campaign for the European Parliamentary elections.

Speaking in the northern city of Lille, 34-year-old Prime Minister Gabriel Attal lambasted the far-right National Rally (RN), which leads Macron's alliance by a wide margin ahead of the June elections.

"They have always said 'no' to Europe," Attal said.

"The only difference now is that they are hiding it a little and the 'no' has turned into a 'nyet'," he added, accusing Marine Le Pen's party of flirting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Edouard Philippe, Macron's former prime minister and leader of the Horizons party, warned about the risks of appeasement.

He cited British statesman Winston Churchill as he castigated those he said were feeding "a crocodile" hoping it will eat them "last".

Macron, who plans to join the campaign at a later stage, has asked his ministers to fight the RN "every step of the way" as he tries to curb the rapid rise of the far right.

In France's polarised political landscape, Russia's war against Ukraine has emerged as a major hot-button topic.

Macron has been seeking to hammer home the importance of greater support for Ukraine and last week caused an uproar by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to the ex-Soviet country.

In an apparent response to Macron, Putin has warned of a "real" risk of nuclear war.

The European elections are seen as a key milestone ahead of France's next presidential election in 2027.

Le Pen is expected to mount a fourth bid for the top job and Macron cannot stand again due to term limits.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear France Job Churchill Lille Vladimir Putin Alliance June Top

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

7 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

9 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

9 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

9 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

10 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

10 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

10 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

17 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World