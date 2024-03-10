Macron's Camp Blasts Far Right At EU Election Campaign Launch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Allies of French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday sought to cast the country's far-right forces as bedfellows of the Kremlin as they launched their campaign for the European Parliamentary elections.
Speaking in the northern city of Lille, 34-year-old Prime Minister Gabriel Attal lambasted the far-right National Rally (RN), which leads Macron's alliance by a wide margin ahead of the June elections.
"They have always said 'no' to Europe," Attal said.
"The only difference now is that they are hiding it a little and the 'no' has turned into a 'nyet'," he added, accusing Marine Le Pen's party of flirting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Edouard Philippe, Macron's former prime minister and leader of the Horizons party, warned about the risks of appeasement.
He cited British statesman Winston Churchill as he castigated those he said were feeding "a crocodile" hoping it will eat them "last".
Macron, who plans to join the campaign at a later stage, has asked his ministers to fight the RN "every step of the way" as he tries to curb the rapid rise of the far right.
In France's polarised political landscape, Russia's war against Ukraine has emerged as a major hot-button topic.
Macron has been seeking to hammer home the importance of greater support for Ukraine and last week caused an uproar by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to the ex-Soviet country.
In an apparent response to Macron, Putin has warned of a "real" risk of nuclear war.
The European elections are seen as a key milestone ahead of France's next presidential election in 2027.
Le Pen is expected to mount a fourth bid for the top job and Macron cannot stand again due to term limits.
