UrduPoint.com

Macron's Camp Defends Backtrack On French Pension Reform

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Macron's camp defends backtrack on French pension reform

President Emmanuel Macron's allies scrambled on Tuesday to defend his willingness to soften a pensions overhaul in the face of widespread resistance, a move which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen denounced as a "ploy" in the final sprint to the presidential run-off

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron's allies scrambled on Tuesday to defend his willingness to soften a pensions overhaul in the face of widespread resistance, a move which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen denounced as a "ploy" in the final sprint to the presidential run-off.

Macron, a centrist who tried to overhaul France's byzantine pensions system two years ago, said after meeting voters in northern France on Monday that he might only seek to push back the retirement age from 62 to 64 -- instead of 65 as long promised.

"I'm ready to shift... and say that we won't necessarily make this reform all the way (to 65) if I sense that people are too anxious," he said.

Critics pounced on an alleged bid to woo left-wing voters, who Macron may need to rely on in a tight race against Le Pen.

She has promised a "social justice" campaign that would leave the retirement age at 62 -- and even lower it to 60 for people who began working before the age of 20.

"The French are very smart.

Everyone knows this is a ploy by Emmanuel Macron to try to win over, or at least mollify, left-wing voters," Le Pen told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"The reality is, retirement at 65 is his obsession. It's all he has ever talked about," she claimed.

Since sweeping to power in 2017, Macron has said an overhaul is necessary to keep the pay-as-you-go system financially viable. But a series of massive strikes and then the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to put the plan on ice in 2020.

His ministers defended the age shift, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying it was better to seek a "compromise" with opponents of pension reform than to revive a conflict that Macron has said could be put to a national referendum.

"We know that it's hard to convince the French," Le Maire told CNews television, while insisting Macron would seek a pensions reform "that is fair and durable".

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Macron was simply being "pragmatic".

"It's called listening to people," he told FranceInfo radio.

Related Topics

France Turkish Lira May 2017 2020 TV All From Race

Recent Stories

PM holds consultations over formation of cabinet

PM holds consultations over formation of cabinet

31 seconds ago
 Eid preparations start in capital with start of se ..

Eid preparations start in capital with start of second Ashra of Ramzan

33 seconds ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 262 points ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 262 points to close at 46, 407 points

3 minutes ago
 South Korea's President-Elect Invites Ex-President ..

South Korea's President-Elect Invites Ex-President Park to Inauguration Ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Police to resolve public grievances on merit: IGP

Police to resolve public grievances on merit: IGP

3 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.