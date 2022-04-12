President Emmanuel Macron's allies scrambled on Tuesday to defend his willingness to soften a pensions overhaul in the face of widespread resistance, a move which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen denounced as a "ploy" in the final sprint to the presidential run-off

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron's allies scrambled on Tuesday to defend his willingness to soften a pensions overhaul in the face of widespread resistance, a move which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen denounced as a "ploy" in the final sprint to the presidential run-off.

Macron, a centrist who tried to overhaul France's byzantine pensions system two years ago, said after meeting voters in northern France on Monday that he might only seek to push back the retirement age from 62 to 64 -- instead of 65 as long promised.

"I'm ready to shift... and say that we won't necessarily make this reform all the way (to 65) if I sense that people are too anxious," he said.

Critics pounced on an alleged bid to woo left-wing voters, who Macron may need to rely on in a tight race against Le Pen.

She has promised a "social justice" campaign that would leave the retirement age at 62 -- and even lower it to 60 for people who began working before the age of 20.

"The French are very smart.

Everyone knows this is a ploy by Emmanuel Macron to try to win over, or at least mollify, left-wing voters," Le Pen told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"The reality is, retirement at 65 is his obsession. It's all he has ever talked about," she claimed.

Since sweeping to power in 2017, Macron has said an overhaul is necessary to keep the pay-as-you-go system financially viable. But a series of massive strikes and then the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to put the plan on ice in 2020.

His ministers defended the age shift, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying it was better to seek a "compromise" with opponents of pension reform than to revive a conflict that Macron has said could be put to a national referendum.

"We know that it's hard to convince the French," Le Maire told CNews television, while insisting Macron would seek a pensions reform "that is fair and durable".

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Macron was simply being "pragmatic".

"It's called listening to people," he told FranceInfo radio.