UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron's Close Associate Believes Ukraine 'Not Far' From NATO Membership Action Plan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:37 PM

Macron's Close Associate Believes Ukraine 'Not Far' From NATO Membership Action Plan

Ukraine will not have to wait long to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), French lawmaker and President Emmanuel Macron's close associate Pierre Person told Ukrainian media

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Ukraine will not have to wait long to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), French lawmaker and President Emmanuel Macron's close associate Pierre Person told Ukrainian media.

"I believe that Ukraine is not far from receiving a MAP in NATO," Person told the Leviy Bereg news outlet, adding that Macron believes the alliance needs transformation.

At the NATO summit in Brussels last month, the leaders of member states supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance and emphasized the need to continue reforms without specifying a possible timeframe for their accession.

Commenting on the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev had carried out enough reforms to receive a MAP but "unwillingness to send such a signal to Russia" remains the main obstacle to obtaining it. According to the diplomat, Kiev expects to receive an action plan in 2022.

While addressing the forum "Ukraine 30: International politics" earlier on Monday, Kuleba said Ukraine would become a NATO member state, noting that it was a matter of "time and price" that Kiev would have to pay.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Brussels Kiev Alliance Price Pierre Georgia Media From

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

28 minutes ago

Shahbaz offers politics of reconciliation to govt: ..

5 minutes ago

Six drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon hold ..

5 minutes ago

US to Seek Reasons for New Sanctions Against Russi ..

5 minutes ago

KP Govt develops roads, infrastructure in Swat for ..

1 hour ago

National Assembly committee on Religious Affairs a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.