KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Ukraine will not have to wait long to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), French lawmaker and President Emmanuel Macron's close associate Pierre Person told Ukrainian media.

"I believe that Ukraine is not far from receiving a MAP in NATO," Person told the Leviy Bereg news outlet, adding that Macron believes the alliance needs transformation.

At the NATO summit in Brussels last month, the leaders of member states supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance and emphasized the need to continue reforms without specifying a possible timeframe for their accession.

Commenting on the summit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev had carried out enough reforms to receive a MAP but "unwillingness to send such a signal to Russia" remains the main obstacle to obtaining it. According to the diplomat, Kiev expects to receive an action plan in 2022.

While addressing the forum "Ukraine 30: International politics" earlier on Monday, Kuleba said Ukraine would become a NATO member state, noting that it was a matter of "time and price" that Kiev would have to pay.