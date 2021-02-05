The confidence rate of French President Emmanuel Macron is growing for the second month in a row, standing at 36 percent in February, a poll by the Elabe research institute, the Les Echos newspaper and Radio Classique broadcaster showed

Under the pollster published late on Thursday, 29 percent of respondents said that they "rather trust" Macron, and 7 percent chose the full confidence option. The rise in the president's popularity is particularly noticeable among the 18-24 age group, as its indicator grew by 4 percent since last month, the survey showed.

According to the Elabe poll conducted in January, Macron's confidence last month stood at 35 percent, and the previous rate in December 2020 was 32 percent.

However, the poll also showed that 60 percent of the French mistrust the French leader, while 64 percent of those surveyed said the same about French Prime Minister Jean Castex. At the same time, the confidence rate of the latter has also been on the rise since the beginning of the year, with a 28 percent mark in February, which is 5 points more than in December 2020.

The survey was carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday among 1,001 participants aged over 18.