TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron's envoy is going to visit Tehran in the coming days to hold consultations regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

On Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA. He also stressed that Tehran would go on gradually abandoning its JCPOA commitments every 60 days.

"The French president's envoy will once again visit Tehran in the coming days to hold consultations with us on the nuclear deal. Iran won't have another dialogue beyond the nuclear deal's framework," Mousavi said during his press conference.

In late June, Macron sent his top diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, to Iran as part of European efforts to defuse tensions around the JCPOA.

The office of the French president has not provided any details about whom Bonne met with.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran has threatened to exceed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear pact. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed its 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, agreed on under the JCPOA.