The lack of results from Macron's visit to the United States has shown the European Union's inability to protect its own interests when these do not coincide with those of the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The lack of results from Macron's visit to the United States has shown the European Union's inability to protect its own interests when these do not coincide with those of the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The fact that Europe has interests that do not coincide with those of the United States is obvious. The fact that Europe cannot defend these interests, in my opinion, is also a sure fact. At least the outcome, or lack thereof, of Macron's visit to Washington reinforces me in this opinion," Lavrov said at the eighth Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

Macron paid an official visit to the US from November 29 to December 2.

He met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the economy, trade, energy and space cooperation.

During his visit, the French president drew attention to the "de-synchronization" in relations between Europe and the US, as the latter continues to sell gas at six times the original price to the former, increasing the burden on European households and industries.

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to "resynchronize" their approaches to address the serious trade concerns the EU had expressed over the US Inflation Reduction Act, which impairs the position of European companies in the US market, according to European officials.