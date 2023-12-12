Open Menu

Macron's Govt Defiant After Immigration Bill Rejection

France's government insisted Tuesday it would implement tough measures against illegal migrants as it battled a political crisis following the rejection of its flagship immigration bill in the lower house of parliament

In a surprise move on Monday, members of the opposition joined forces in parliament's National Assembly to vote down the controversial legislation without even debating it, sparking a political crisis.

The rejection of one of the government's flagship initiatives is a humiliating defeat for French President Emmanuel Macron who does not have a majority in parliament and comes amid a heated debate in society around immigration and security.

Advocacy groups have criticised the bill which seeks to toughen the country's immigration law, saying France relies on migrants including undocumented workers in a lot of industries.

On Tuesday morning, Macron held a crisis meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and key ministers at the Elysee, deciding to maintain its bid to pass the bill and send the legislation back to a parliamentary committee, the government said.

Macron rejected on Monday the offer from Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has spearheaded the bill, to step down, instead ordering him to find new ways to break the deadlock and push the legislation through.

On a visit to a police station in the southeastern suburbs of Paris, Darmanin said that "whatever path we take" he wanted "firm measures" to be put in place by the end of the year to help law enforcement to fight illegal immigration.

