Macrons Hails 'convergence' At G7 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:27 PM

Macrons hails 'convergence' at G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed "convergence" at a summit of G7 leaders on a number of key international issues after three days of talks dominated by the Iranian nuclear crisis, trade, and fires in the Amazon

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron hailed "convergence" at a summit of G7 leaders on a number of key international issues after three days of talks dominated by the Iranian nuclear crisis, trade, and fires in the Amazon.

"We have managed to find real points of convergence, unprecedented, very positive, that will allow us to go forward in a very useful way," Macron told a press conference with US President Donald Trump.

Trump said Macron had done an "fantastic job" at the G7, saying it had been a "very unified" meeting.

