Macron's Idea On Safe Zone In Kabul To Be Discussed, Taliban's Attitude Important- Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:02 PM

Macron's Idea on Safe Zone in Kabul to Be Discussed, Taliban's Attitude Important- Kremlin

French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to create a security zone in Kabul should be discussed, and it is vital to find out how the Taliban (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) see it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

On Sunday, Macron said that Paris and London were going to urge the United Nations to create a "safe zone" in Kabul to enable humanitarian operations to be carried out.

"Of course, this is a suggestion that needs to be discussed, and it is very important to discuss all the modalities of such a zone. And the main thing is to understand the attitude of the Taliban towards the idea of creation of such a zone," Peskov said at a briefing.

