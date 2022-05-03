PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The inauguration ceremony of French President Emmanuel Macron will take place at the Elysee Palace on May 7, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Macron beat far-right leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen in the runoff on April 24, receiving 58.55% of the votes cast. Le Pen won 41.45% of the votes. Macron's new mandate will begin on May 14.