Macron's Inauguration Ceremony To Take Place At Elysee Palace On May 7 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The inauguration ceremony of French President Emmanuel Macron will take place at the Elysee Palace on May 7, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Macron beat far-right leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen in the runoff on April 24, receiving 58.55% of the votes cast. Le Pen won 41.45% of the votes. Macron's new mandate will begin on May 14.

