Macron's Office To Meet Sanofi Executives Over Vaccine Dispute: Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:02 PM

Macron's office to meet Sanofi executives over vaccine dispute: presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron's top officials will meet with executives of pharmaceutical giant Sanofi early next week, his office said Thursday, after the firm's CEO said the United States would be the first recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine it is racing to develop

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron's top officials will meet with executives of pharmaceutical giant Sanofi early next week, his office said Thursday, after the firm's CEO said the United States would be the first recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine it is racing to develop.

"This vaccine must be a global public good, which is not submitted to market forces," the presidency said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

