Macron's Opponents Rally For Snap Election Challenge

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday faced opposition alliances crystallising on left and right, after the centrist called a snap parliamentary election in the wake of a European poll defeat at the hands of the far right.

His office delayed until Wednesday a major press conference initially slated for Tuesday afternoon, while insisting that the nationwide vote will put a choice before the French people of "Republican forces on one side and extremist forces on the other".

The forthcoming ballot has set alarm bells ringing across Europe, as it risks hobbling France -- historically a key player in brokering compromise in Brussels and support for Ukraine against Russian invasion.

Fractious left-wing parties moved quickly to set aside differences and form a broad electoral pact, saying they would field joint candidates.

Meanwhile there were rumblings that the formerly dominant mainstream conservative Republicans party would strike a deal with the far-right National Rally, led by Macron's two-time presidential challenger Marine Le Pen.

With just 19 days until the first round on June 30 -- the shortest campaign since France's Fifth Republic was founded in 1958 -- Macron's task to shore up support for his centrist camp is formidable, according to polls.

A Harris Interactive-Toluna poll published on Monday suggested just 19 percent of people would back him, compared to 34 percent for the far-right National Rally.

Macron's prime minister, Gabriel Attal -- who reportedly warned against calling the election -- told party MPs he would "do everything to avoid the worst", his office said.

This election "has more dramatic and historic stakes than that of 2022" because "the extreme right is at the gates of power", he added.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the choice was "a clear majority or ... the risk of a regime crisis".

On the economic front, ratings agency Moody's warned on Monday that the election posed a risk to its evaluation of France's debt pile of more than three trillion Euros ($3.2 trillion) -- around 110 percent of GDP.

