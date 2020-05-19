The French National Assembly saw on Tuesday the appearance of a new parliamentary group, which was joined by several lawmakers who left President Emmanuel Macron's La République En Marche party and thus deprived it of the absolute majority in the legislature

The group, the ninth in the assembly, has been named Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity (EDS) and includes ten deputies who have defected from Macron's party.

"This [Tuesday] morning we are launching EDS, a group that will defend a [plan] for a way out of the [coronavirus] crisis based on environmental and social justice at a time of historical upheaval," Paula Forteza, a former member of Macron's party and now a supporter of the new deputy group, tweeted.

The breakaway lawmakers accuse the president's party of going back on his centrist promises.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on his part has slammed the defections as undermining national unity during the coronavirus health crisis.

La République En Marche, which has held a parliamentary majority since 2017, now has 285 mandates in the 577-seat legislature.

As of Tuesday, French authorities have reported 180,051 COVID-19 cases, the seventh-highest total in the world, with a death toll at 28, 242.