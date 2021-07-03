Macron's Popularity Largely Unchanged At About 40% Over Past 2 Months - Poll
Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) French leader Emmanuel Macron's popularity is 40.17% ten months before the next presidential election, a poll by Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) shows.
President Macron's popularity was at the highest 56.
33% in May 2017 right after he took office and slumped to the lowest point of 24% in December 2018, when the Yellow Vests protests were most active.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Macron's popularity has been fluctuating between 38% and 42%.
Prime Minister Jean Castex's popularity currently stands at 36.83%.
The first round of the presidential elections will be held in France in April 2022.