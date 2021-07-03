MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) French leader Emmanuel Macron's popularity is 40.17% ten months before the next presidential election, a poll by Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) shows.

President Macron's popularity was at the highest 56.

33% in May 2017 right after he took office and slumped to the lowest point of 24% in December 2018, when the Yellow Vests protests were most active.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Macron's popularity has been fluctuating between 38% and 42%.

Prime Minister Jean Castex's popularity currently stands at 36.83%.

The first round of the presidential elections will be held in France in April 2022.