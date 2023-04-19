UrduPoint.com

Macron's Possible Plan On Ukraine Should Be Carefully Treated - Leader Of Patriots Party

Published April 19, 2023

Macron's Possible Plan on Ukraine Should Be Carefully Treated - Leader of Patriots Party

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) A dialogue between Europe and BRICS countries may pave the way to peace negotiations on Ukraine but French President Emmanuel Macron's possible peace plan deserved to be treated carefully as it eschews US influence, Florian Philippot, the leader of French euroskeptic party The Patriots, told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, media reported that Macron wanted to secure China's help and advance a plan that could lead to peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"If Macron really goes to the end, I will be pleasantly surprised. But I think we should be careful about such statements, because until now Macron has always demonstrated that he is on the side of the US, NATO and the EU, and, therefore, on the side of war," Philippot said.

The politician also said that the reliability of this data was unclear, but if it turned out to be true, it would be "very surprising."

"I would only be glad if France could get out of its isolation, which put it to NATO and the EU, and also stopped being 'glued' to the United States, especially diplomatically and militarily," Philippot said.

The politician added that the BRICS-Europe dialogue, especially with Brazil and China, might pave the way for the peace talks on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not receive any messages from Paris regarding its peace plan for Ukraine and is still not aware of the existence of such a initiative, adding that any ideas that take Russia's stance on the matter into account deserve attention.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.

