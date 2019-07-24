UrduPoint.com
Macron's Rating Edges Down 1 Percentage Point After Post-EU Elections Hike - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:32 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron saw his approval rating slip 1 point to 31 percent in July after a good showing of his party in the European vote gave him a five-point boost, a poll out Wednesday revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron saw his approval rating slip 1 point to 31 percent in July after a good showing of his party in the European vote gave him a five-point boost, a poll out Wednesday revealed.

The Ipsos survey for Le Point weekly has showed that the president's popularity was "modest without being catastrophic," according to the pollster. His predecessors, Francois Holland and Nicolas Sarkozy, were respectively on 20 percent and 45 percent at the same period in their tenure.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's public approval has been climbing steadily since last winter and was at 32 percent in July, up two percentage points since last month. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian improved his standing by 1 point and is on 31 percent.

